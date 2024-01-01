Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve wonton soup

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady Stall

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sichuan Wonton Soup$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons, ginger, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn powder, oyster mushroom, house-made chicken stock
Wonton Soup$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons in house-made chicken stock w/ sesame oil, dried seaweed, dried shrimp, and cilantro
More about The Dumpling Lady Stall
The Dumpling Lady - South End

327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup$13.39
House-made wontons in chicken stock with scallions, seaweed and dried shrimp
More about The Dumpling Lady - South End
Menya Daruma

1941 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
tori wonton soup$4.50
house made chicken wonton, clear chicken soup
More about Menya Daruma

