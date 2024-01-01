Wonton soup in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve wonton soup
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady Stall
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Sichuan Wonton Soup
|$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons, ginger, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn powder, oyster mushroom, house-made chicken stock
|Wonton Soup
|$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons in house-made chicken stock w/ sesame oil, dried seaweed, dried shrimp, and cilantro
The Dumpling Lady - South End
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte
|Wonton Soup
|$13.39
House-made wontons in chicken stock with scallions, seaweed and dried shrimp