Wontons in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve wontons

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Sichuan Wontons$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
Hong Kong Wonton$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons in house-made chicken stock w/ sesame oil, dried seaweed, dried shrimp, and cilantro
Sichuan Wonton Soup$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons, ginger, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn powder, oyster mushroom, house-made chicken stock
More about The Dumpling Lady
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Wonton Bites (6ps)$5.25
Cream cheese, crab, served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ma-La Wontons (10 pcs)$10.95
Handmade Pork and Scallion wontons tossed in our signature house-made Ma-La (numbing and spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The Numbing & Spicy spice level is the true authentic taste of Ma-La Szehcuan cuisine, made from Szechuan peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen

