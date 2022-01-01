Wontons in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve wontons
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Sichuan Wontons
|$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
|Hong Kong Wonton
|$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Wonton Soup
|$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons in house-made chicken stock w/ sesame oil, dried seaweed, dried shrimp, and cilantro
|Sichuan Wonton Soup
|$11.08
Pork and scallion wontons, ginger, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn powder, oyster mushroom, house-made chicken stock
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Crispy Wonton Bites (6ps)
|$5.25
Cream cheese, crab, served with sweet chili sauce.
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Ma-La Wontons (10 pcs)
|$10.95
Handmade Pork and Scallion wontons tossed in our signature house-made Ma-La (numbing and spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The Numbing & Spicy spice level is the true authentic taste of Ma-La Szehcuan cuisine, made from Szechuan peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy