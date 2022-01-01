Wontons in Charlotte

Handmade Pork and Scallion wontons tossed in our signature house-made Ma-La (numbing and spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The Numbing & Spicy spice level is the true authentic taste of Ma-La Szehcuan cuisine, made from Szechuan peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.

CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy

