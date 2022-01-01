Yogurt parfaits in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Mattie's Diner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Greek Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Granola
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Yogurt Parfait
|$4.25
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.25
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh - Atrium
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Yogurt Parfait
|$4.99