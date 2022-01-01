Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Banner pic

 

Mattie's Diner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Greek Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Granola
More about Mattie's Diner
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$4.25
More about Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.25
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh - Atrium

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$4.99
More about Just Fresh - Atrium
Consumer pic

 

Just Fresh-Overstreet

101 S TRYON STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$4.99
More about Just Fresh-Overstreet

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Waffles

Macarons

Lox

Octopus

Shrimp Wraps

Po Boy

Shrimp Fried Rice

Beef Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston