Elizabeth restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Burger Bowl
|$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
|Single Hangover
|$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
|Single Cowboy
|$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Giant Brewers Pretzel
|$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
|Pimento Bacon Flatbread
|$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
|Regular Brewers Pretzel
|$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Single Cheeseburger
|$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Sweet Potato Tater Tots
|$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Hot Chick
|$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
|Peter Piper
|$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
|Farmers Daughter
|$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
|Brown Lab
|$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
|BYO Dog
|$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
TACOS
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Clarence Beeks
|$13.99
Marinated skirt steak, jasmine red rice, salsa, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Queso and pico
|Les Bomb
|$12.99
Pork belly carnitas, jasmine red rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, crema finished with queso and RuRu's hot sauce
|BEND AND SNAP
|$12.99
Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Étouffée 3 Way
|$23.95
Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
|New Orleans Platter
|$25.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo
|$6.00
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
|Wagyu Burger
|$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
|Harvest
|$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
|$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
|Tagliolini
|$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
|Local Baby Greens
|$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
SUSHI
Warmack
1226 central ave, Charlotte
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
|YAKISOBA
|$14.00
stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce
~ tribute to my mom ~
|Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl
|$26.00
Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and
side of pickled eggplants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Caswell Station
366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte
|Shrimp and Avocado
|$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
|Chicken Cobb
|$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
|Tatchos
|$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte
Detour Coffeebar
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Latte
Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!
|Hey Honey!
local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte
|Hot Mess Mocha
dark chocolate gets heated with a blend of cayenne, chili powder and a touch of ghost pepper for a spicy latte with a smooth finish
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
chicken roasted with legion buffalo sauce on sourdough bread with blue cheese, cheddar cheese and green onions
|Kebab Salad
|$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette