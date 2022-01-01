Elizabeth restaurants you'll love

Go
Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Elizabeth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Elizabeth restaurants

Bang Bang Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Hangover$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Brewers Pretzel$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Pimento Bacon Flatbread$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
Regular Brewers Pretzel$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
More about Legion Brewing
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
More about Ace No. 3
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
BG pic

 

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Brown Lab$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
BYO Dog$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image

TACOS

RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clarence Beeks$13.99
Marinated skirt steak, jasmine red rice, salsa, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Queso and pico
Les Bomb$12.99
Pork belly carnitas, jasmine red rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, crema finished with queso and RuRu's hot sauce
BEND AND SNAP$12.99
Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing
More about RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
Cajun Queen image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Étouffée 3 Way$23.95
Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
New Orleans Platter$25.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$6.00
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
More about Cajun Queen
The Crunkleton image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
Wedge Salad$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
Wagyu Burger$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about The Crunkleton
Zio Casual Italian- New image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
Harvest$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
Toasted Ravioli$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
Tagliolini$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
Local Baby Greens$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
YAKISOBA$14.00
stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce
~ tribute to my mom ~
Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl$26.00
Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and
side of pickled eggplants
More about Warmack
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp and Avocado$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
Chicken Cobb$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
Tatchos$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
More about Caswell Station
Restaurant banner

 

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
Detour Coffeebar image

 

Detour Coffeebar

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!
Hey Honey!
local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte
Hot Mess Mocha
dark chocolate gets heated with a blend of cayenne, chili powder and a touch of ghost pepper for a spicy latte with a smooth finish
More about Detour Coffeebar
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.00
chicken roasted with legion buffalo sauce on sourdough bread with blue cheese, cheddar cheese and green onions
Kebab Salad$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette
More about Trolley Barn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elizabeth

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Pork Belly

Map

More near Elizabeth to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston