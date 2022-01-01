Elizabeth bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Elizabeth

Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Brewers Pretzel$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Pimento Bacon Flatbread$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
Regular Brewers Pretzel$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
More about Legion Brewing
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image

TACOS

RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clarence Beeks$13.99
Marinated skirt steak, jasmine red rice, salsa, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Queso and pico
Les Bomb$12.99
Pork belly carnitas, jasmine red rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, crema finished with queso and RuRu's hot sauce
BEND AND SNAP$12.99
Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing
More about RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
The Crunkleton image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
Wedge Salad$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
Wagyu Burger$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about The Crunkleton
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
Tagliolini$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
Local Baby Greens$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
YAKISOBA$14.00
stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce
~ tribute to my mom ~
Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl$26.00
Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and
side of pickled eggplants
More about Warmack
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp and Avocado$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
Chicken Cobb$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
Tatchos$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
More about Caswell Station
Restaurant banner

 

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.00
chicken roasted with legion buffalo sauce on sourdough bread with blue cheese, cheddar cheese and green onions
Kebab Salad$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette
More about Trolley Barn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elizabeth

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Pork Belly

Map

More near Elizabeth to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston