Elizabeth bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Elizabeth
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Giant Brewers Pretzel
|$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
|Pimento Bacon Flatbread
|$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
|Regular Brewers Pretzel
|$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
|Peter Piper
|$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
|Farmers Daughter
|$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
TACOS
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Clarence Beeks
|$13.99
Marinated skirt steak, jasmine red rice, salsa, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Queso and pico
|Les Bomb
|$12.99
Pork belly carnitas, jasmine red rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, crema finished with queso and RuRu's hot sauce
|BEND AND SNAP
|$12.99
Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing
More about The Crunkleton
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
|Wagyu Burger
|$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
|$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
|Tagliolini
|$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
|Local Baby Greens
|$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
More about Warmack
SUSHI
Warmack
1226 central ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
|YAKISOBA
|$14.00
stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce
~ tribute to my mom ~
|Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl
|$26.00
Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and
side of pickled eggplants
More about Caswell Station
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Caswell Station
366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Avocado
|$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
|Chicken Cobb
|$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
|Tatchos
|$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
More about Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte
More about Trolley Barn
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
chicken roasted with legion buffalo sauce on sourdough bread with blue cheese, cheddar cheese and green onions
|Kebab Salad
|$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette