Elizabeth burger restaurants you'll love

Bang Bang Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Burger Bowl
|$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
|Single Hangover
|$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
|Single Cowboy
|$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
Ace No. 3
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Single Cheeseburger
|$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Sweet Potato Tater Tots
|$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Hot Chick
|$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
|Peter Piper
|$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
|Farmers Daughter
|$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
|Brown Lab
|$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
|BYO Dog
|$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!