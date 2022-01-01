Elizabeth burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Elizabeth

Bang Bang Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Hangover$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
More about Ace No. 3
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
BG pic

 

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Brown Lab$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
BYO Dog$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

