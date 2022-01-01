Chicken salad in Elizabeth
Elizabeth restaurants that serve chicken salad
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Bbq Chicken Salad
|$12.00
BBQ Chicken, Field Greens, Midwest Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Peppadews & Lavash Croutons
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Santa Maria Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00