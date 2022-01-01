Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Elizabeth restaurants that serve chicken salad

Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
More about Legion Brewing
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bbq Chicken Salad$12.00
BBQ Chicken, Field Greens, Midwest Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Peppadews & Lavash Croutons
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Maria Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
More about Trolley Barn

