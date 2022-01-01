Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Elizabeth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
More about Legion Brewing
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
Spicy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
House Made Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg served with Hashbrown Casserole
More about The Crunkleton
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spiedie Sandwich$12.00
More about Trolley Barn

