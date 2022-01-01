Chili in Elizabeth
Elizabeth restaurants that serve chili
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Belmont Chili Burger
|$9.25
two patties, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
|Single Belmont Chili Burger
|$6.45
one patty, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|FULL Chili Cheese
|$8.00
CHILI LOVES CHEESE
|FULL Toasted Green Chili Fry
|$8.00
|Toasted Green Chili Chicken
|$9.00
Salsa Verde, Banana Peppers, BIB lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wheat Bun.
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Large Chili Cheese Chips
|$6.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
|Small Chili Cheese Chips
|$3.75
Homemade chili and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on your choice of Sea Salt or BBQ Kettle Chips
|Chili Pimento Cheese Chips
|$8.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pork Chili Verde
|$14.00
|Pork Chili Verde Mac & Cheese
|$14.00