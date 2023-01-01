Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Elizabeth

Go
Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Elizabeth restaurants that serve cobb salad

Restaurant banner

 

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.50
Mixed greens topped with turkey, bacon, eggs, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with your choice of dressing
More about Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF - Santa Maria Steak Cobb Salad$16.50
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
Santa Maria Steak Cobb Salad$16.50
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
VEG - Santa Maria Cobb Salad$16.50
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabeth

Waffles

Curry

Quesadillas

Chicken Piccata

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Elizabeth to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston