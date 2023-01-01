Cobb salad in Elizabeth
Elizabeth restaurants that serve cobb salad
Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens topped with turkey, bacon, eggs, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|GF - Santa Maria Steak Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
|Santa Maria Steak Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
|VEG - Santa Maria Cobb Salad
|$16.50
