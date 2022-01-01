Gnocchi in Elizabeth
Elizabeth restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Sweet Potato Gnocchi Side
|$11.00
Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Hazelnut Cream, Gruyere
|Duck Sweet Potato Gnocchi
|$33.00
Mushrooms, Kale, Fennel, Frangelico, Gruyere, Duck Chicharrones, Duck Confit, Truffle
More about Stagioni
Stagioni
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Parmesan Gnocchi
|$27.00
Roasted Mushrooms. Basil Spinach Pesto. Parmesan. Crispy Shallots.
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Sweet Potato Gnocchi
|$15.00