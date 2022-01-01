Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Elizabeth

Go
Elizabeth restaurants
Toast

Elizabeth restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Gnocchi Side$11.00
Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Hazelnut Cream, Gruyere
Duck Sweet Potato Gnocchi$33.00
Mushrooms, Kale, Fennel, Frangelico, Gruyere, Duck Chicharrones, Duck Confit, Truffle
More about The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
Item pic

 

Stagioni

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Parmesan Gnocchi$27.00
Roasted Mushrooms. Basil Spinach Pesto. Parmesan. Crispy Shallots.
More about Stagioni
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Gnocchi$15.00
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabeth

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pork Belly

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Piccata

Map

More near Elizabeth to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston