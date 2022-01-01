Grilled chicken in Elizabeth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Byo Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about Moo & Brew
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K-Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
With choice of pasta or vegetable
Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Zio Casual Italian
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Gyro$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken with Campari tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce on a warm flatbread
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Breast$14.00
baby bok choy, pineapple, chilies, hoisin, sesame oil, cucumber, and Nuoc cham
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

