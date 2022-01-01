Pork belly in
Elizabeth
/
Charlotte
/
Elizabeth
/
Pork Belly
Elizabeth restaurants that serve pork belly
SUSHI
Warmack
1226 central ave, Charlotte
Avg 4.2
(106 reviews)
CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY
$16.00
Braised pork belly, green onions and hoisin with a side of vietnamese slaw
Braised Pork Belly Bowl
$18.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Vietnamese Slaw, Pickled Watermelon Served over a bed of Sushi Rice.
More about Warmack
