Salmon in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Elizabeth restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$22.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl$26.00
Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and
side of pickled eggplants
