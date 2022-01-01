First Ward restaurants you'll love

First Ward restaurants
Toast

First Ward's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Must-try First Ward restaurants

Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Straws$3.59
served with garlic mayo
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings
More about Ace No. 3
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$5.50
corn salsa, pickled shallots, greens
Catfish Reuben$15.50
blackened Carolina Classic catfish, Swiss, house slaw, toasted rye, remoulade
Lobster Roll$28.00
Maine or Connecticut style
More about Sea Level NC
The Yolk - Uptown image

 

The Yolk - Uptown

224 E 7th st, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WWIII$13.00
Belgian Pecan Waffle with Wings (Seasoned or Buffalo)
Apple Butter Quart size$8.00
Biscuit$2.50
More about The Yolk - Uptown
