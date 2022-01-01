Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in First Ward

Go
First Ward restaurants
Toast

First Ward restaurants that serve cake

Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SEASONAL (Confetti Cake)$5.50
Vanilla soft serve, cream, cake batter syrup, rainbow sprinkles
More about Ace No. 3
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC - Uptown

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Nutella Cheese Cake$12.00
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
Map

More near First Ward to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston