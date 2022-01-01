Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Myers Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Myers Park restaurants
Toast

Myers Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Myers Park restaurants

Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Meatlovers Pizza$10.95
18" Doc's Delight Pizza$18.95
10" Designer Pizza$10.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Local Lettuces$15.00
Strawberry Vinaigrette, Benne Seed, Cured Egg Yolk, Ricotta Salata
Burrata$18.00
Pea Pesto, Charred Scallion, Tomato, Copain Baguette
Salsiccia Pizza$18.00
House-made fennel sausage, dandelion, red onion, ricotta
More about The Jimmy
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0145 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0145

601 S. King Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0145

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Myers Park

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Myers Park to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston