Myers Park restaurants you'll love
Myers Park's top cuisines
Must-try Myers Park restaurants
More about Selwyn Pub
Selwyn Pub
2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10" Meatlovers Pizza
|$10.95
|18" Doc's Delight Pizza
|$18.95
|10" Designer Pizza
|$10.95
More about The Jimmy
PIZZA
The Jimmy
2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Local Lettuces
|$15.00
Strawberry Vinaigrette, Benne Seed, Cured Egg Yolk, Ricotta Salata
|Burrata
|$18.00
Pea Pesto, Charred Scallion, Tomato, Copain Baguette
|Salsiccia Pizza
|$18.00
House-made fennel sausage, dandelion, red onion, ricotta
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)