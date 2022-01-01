Brisket in NoDa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
NoDa restaurants that serve brisket
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Braised Brisket
$5.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
Avg 4
(2000 reviews)
Brisket Mac & Cheese
$13.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce . Cavatappi Noodles . Bacon Jam ., Braised Brisket . Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Fresh Parsley
More about Heist Brewery
