Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in NoDa

Go
NoDa restaurants
Toast

NoDa restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Cheese Pizza image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.95
4 cheese, italian seasoning, pizza sauce
More about GWRNoDa
The Sidekick CLT image

 

The Sidekick CLT

3701 N Davidson St Suite 201, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Simple, yet refined. House cheese blend on scratch wood-fired crust.
More about The Sidekick CLT

Browse other tasty dishes in NoDa

Cinnamon Rolls

Quiche

Chicken Salad

Fajitas

Waffles

Dumplings

Pies

Pudding

Map

More near NoDa to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston