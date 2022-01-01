Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in NoDa

Go
NoDa restaurants
Toast

NoDa restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Noodles$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
Shiitake Chicken Noodles$10.63
Pork Belly, Leeks, Bean Paste, Black Beans, Ginger, Soy
Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds
More about The Dumpling Lady
Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth$4.00
More about Bao and Broth

Browse other tasty dishes in NoDa

Pudding

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Cake

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Tacos

Map

More near NoDa to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston