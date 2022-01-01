Chicken noodles in NoDa
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Noodles
|$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
|Shiitake Chicken Noodles
|$10.63
Pork Belly, Leeks, Bean Paste, Black Beans, Ginger, Soy
|Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles
|$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds