Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fajitas in
NoDa
/
Charlotte
/
NoDa
/
Fajitas
NoDa restaurants that serve fajitas
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Fajita Pita
$10.95
Fajita seasoned chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Green peppers, Red peppers, Onions served with Salsa and Hot Sauce
More about GWRNoDa
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Fajita Quesadilla
$12.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Browse other tasty dishes in NoDa
Cake
Chicken Salad
Waffles
Burritos
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Sandwiches
More near NoDa to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
First Ward
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston