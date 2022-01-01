Fried chicken sandwiches in NoDa
NoDa restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brined & boneless fried chicken thigh, red cabbage slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey butter, mayo, potato roll
contains: chicken, dairy, eggs, gluten, lard, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
brined & boneless fried chicken thigh, red cabbage slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey butter, mayo, potato roll
contains: chicken, dairy, eggs, gluten, and soy (fried in soybean oil)