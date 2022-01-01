Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in NoDa

Go
NoDa restaurants
Toast

NoDa restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brined & boneless fried chicken thigh, red cabbage slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey butter, mayo, potato roll
contains: chicken, dairy, eggs, gluten, lard, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
brined & boneless fried chicken thigh, red cabbage slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey butter, mayo, potato roll

contains: chicken, dairy, eggs, gluten, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
More about Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery - NoDa

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken . Applewood Bacon
Smoky BBQ Sauce . Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Pickles . Pickled Red Onions
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery - NoDa

