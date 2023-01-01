Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in NoDa

NoDa restaurants
NoDa restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
Creamy Cheddar Grits$8.00
slow cooked Anson Mills grits, aged white cheddar
contains: dairy and possible peanut cross contamination
Loaded Cheddar Grits$14.00
slow-cooked anson mills grits, loaded with bacon jam, pan seared shrimp, aged white cheddar
contains: shellfish, pork, dairy, soy, and possible peanut cross contamination
More about Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
Item pic

 

The Goodyear House

3032 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp And Grits$32.00
grilled NC shrimp, jimmy red grits, chorizo, salsa de arbol, braised fennel
More about The Goodyear House

