Grits in NoDa

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
|Creamy Cheddar Grits
|$8.00
slow cooked Anson Mills grits, aged white cheddar
contains: dairy and possible peanut cross contamination
|Loaded Cheddar Grits
|$14.00
slow-cooked anson mills grits, loaded with bacon jam, pan seared shrimp, aged white cheddar
contains: shellfish, pork, dairy, soy, and possible peanut cross contamination