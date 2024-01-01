Pies in NoDa
Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Tomato Pie
|$13.00
housemade crust, heirloom tomatoes, harmony ridge eggs, white cheddar, herbs
contains: egg, gluten, dairy
|Apple Hand Pies
|$13.00
brown sugar and bourbon apples, buttermilk ice cream, dulce caramel & honey drizzle
contains: gluten and dairy
|Whoopie Pies
|$14.00
(3) chocolate cake sliders, swiss meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, local bourbon barrel smoked salt
contains: dairy, eggs, and gluten