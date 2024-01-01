Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in NoDa

NoDa restaurants
NoDa restaurants that serve pies

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Pie$13.00
housemade crust, heirloom tomatoes, harmony ridge eggs, white cheddar, herbs
contains: egg, gluten, dairy
Apple Hand Pies$13.00
brown sugar and bourbon apples, buttermilk ice cream, dulce caramel & honey drizzle
contains: gluten and dairy
Whoopie Pies$14.00
(3) chocolate cake sliders, swiss meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, local bourbon barrel smoked salt
contains: dairy, eggs, and gluten
More about Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Peanut Butter Pie$5.85
An oreo cookie crust on the bottom, peanut butter cookies and cream mousse, and drizzled with rich chocolate ganache
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

