Tacos in NoDa

Go
NoDa restaurants
Toast

NoDa restaurants that serve tacos

El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
More about El Thrifty CLT

Browse other tasty dishes in NoDa

Mac And Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near NoDa to explore

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston