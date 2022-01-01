North Charlotte restaurants you'll love
Leah & Louise
301 Camp Road, Charlotte
|Mud Island
|$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
|River Chips
|$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
|Leah’s Cabbage
|$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$5.50
Skin on fries tossed in a savory house spice blend, with a side of roasted garlic aioli. (v)
|Barn Burger
|$13.00
local grass-fed beef, mozzarella, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, local free-range sunny side up egg, house bread & butter pickles, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted garlic aioli, toasted local bun
|Chicken Burger
|$10.00
local free-range ground chicken burger, mozzarella, chipotle-maple aioli, pesto, arugula, shaved red onion, toasted pretzel bun
Pit Road Bar & Grill
2330 Tipton Dr,Ste 100,Victory Lane Karting,, Charlotte
Cru Charlotte
3428 N. Tryon St. NC,, Charlotte