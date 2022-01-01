Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Charlotte restaurants you'll love

North Charlotte restaurants
North Charlotte's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Southern
Southern
Must-try North Charlotte restaurants

Leah & Louise image

 

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mud Island$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
River Chips$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
Leah’s Cabbage$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
More about Leah & Louise
Bleu Barn North End image

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$5.50
Skin on fries tossed in a savory house spice blend, with a side of roasted garlic aioli. (v)
Barn Burger$13.00
local grass-fed beef, mozzarella, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, local free-range sunny side up egg, house bread & butter pickles, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted garlic aioli, toasted local bun
Chicken Burger$10.00
local free-range ground chicken burger, mozzarella, chipotle-maple aioli, pesto, arugula, shaved red onion, toasted pretzel bun
More about Bleu Barn North End
Pit Road Bar & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pit Road Bar & Grill

2330 Tipton Dr,Ste 100,Victory Lane Karting,, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Pit Road Bar & Grill
Cru Charlotte image

 

Cru Charlotte

3428 N. Tryon St. NC,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
More about Cru Charlotte
