Plaza Midwood bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Plaza Midwood restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Plaza Midwood

Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flatbread$14.00
truffle whipped goat cheese, pistachio pesto, honey braised garlic, and fresh arugula
Red Dragon Roll$15.00
tempura shrimp, tempura salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, ahi poke tuna, crunchy onion, wasabi aioli, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sashimi Tuna Tacos$13.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
More about Soul Gastrolounge
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Irish American Grilled Cheese$11.00
Dubliner white cheddar, American, sourdough, tomato basil bisque
Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich$11.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
More about The Workman's Friend
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Burger$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Poplies (V)$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
More about Sister

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plaza Midwood

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Plaza Midwood to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston