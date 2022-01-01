Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Plaza Midwood
/
Charlotte
/
Plaza Midwood
/
Baklava
Plaza Midwood restaurants that serve baklava
Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
1331 Central Ave, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Baklava
$3.99
2 pieces of gourmet pistachio filled baklava.
More about Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
Avg 3.8
(130 reviews)
Baklava Ice Cream
$8.00
More about Sister
