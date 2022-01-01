Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood restaurants
Plaza Midwood restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave

1331 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$3.99
2 pieces of gourmet pistachio filled baklava.
More about Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Ice Cream$8.00
More about Sister

