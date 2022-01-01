Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood restaurants
Plaza Midwood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave

1331 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amba Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado$10.99
Two avocado halves stuffed with our Middle Eastern chicken salad on a bed of kale crunch greens with a Harissa yogurt drizzle
Amba Chicken Salad Baguette$11.99
Smashed avocado, romaine, Amba chicken salad and pickles on a crispy baguette.
Served with a fresh side.
More about Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
Coaltrane's Char Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Coaltrane's Char Grill

1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.99
Romaine, celery, almonds, chopped herbs, & dried cranberries, served on an organic sprouted multigrain bread
More about Coaltrane's Char Grill

