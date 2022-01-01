Chicken salad in Plaza Midwood
Plaza Midwood restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
1331 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Amba Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado
|$10.99
Two avocado halves stuffed with our Middle Eastern chicken salad on a bed of kale crunch greens with a Harissa yogurt drizzle
|Amba Chicken Salad Baguette
|$11.99
Smashed avocado, romaine, Amba chicken salad and pickles on a crispy baguette.
Served with a fresh side.
More about Coaltrane's Char Grill
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Coaltrane's Char Grill
1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, celery, almonds, chopped herbs, & dried cranberries, served on an organic sprouted multigrain bread