South End restaurants you'll love

More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Chicken
|$13.95
|Lamb Gyro Plate
|$13.45
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.45
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Tyber Creek Pub
GRILL
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.50
Mozzarella, Crostini
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
|Reuben
|$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Classic
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
|Summer Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Bento Box A
|$14.00
A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)
More about Craft Tasting Room
Craft Tasting Room
1320 south church street, charlotte
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Flat Bread
|$9.00
prosciutto, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pickled chilies
|Cheese Board To Go
|$12.00
Selection of 2 regional cheeses served with fruit, nuts, and locally baked bread.
|Arugula & Apple Salad
|$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
More about Southbound
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Popular items
|Queso
|$12.00
CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA, CHIPOTLE MORITA, PICO DE GALLO
|Guacamole
|$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
|Three Tacos
|$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
TAPAS
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 South Church Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|POTATO HASH
|$5.00
ROASTED YUKON GOLD POTATO + BEETS + SWEET POTATO
|PAN ROASTED CHICKEN
|$14.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
|ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$8.00
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD • WHITE BALSAMIC • BACON
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1920 Camden Rd., Charlotte