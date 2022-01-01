South End bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in South End
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Tyber Creek Pub
GRILL
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.50
Mozzarella, Crostini
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
|Reuben
|$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
More about Craft Tasting Room
Craft Tasting Room
1320 south church street, charlotte
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Flat Bread
|$9.00
prosciutto, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pickled chilies
|Cheese Board To Go
|$12.00
Selection of 2 regional cheeses served with fruit, nuts, and locally baked bread.
|Arugula & Apple Salad
|$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
More about Southbound
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Popular items
|Queso
|$12.00
CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA, CHIPOTLE MORITA, PICO DE GALLO
|Guacamole
|$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
|Three Tacos
|$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
TAPAS
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 South Church Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|POTATO HASH
|$5.00
ROASTED YUKON GOLD POTATO + BEETS + SWEET POTATO
|PAN ROASTED CHICKEN
|$14.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
|ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$8.00
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD • WHITE BALSAMIC • BACON