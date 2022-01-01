South End bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in South End

Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Singapore Mei Fun$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Tyber Creek Pub image

GRILL

Tyber Creek Pub

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.50
Mozzarella, Crostini
Fish & Chips$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
Reuben$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
More about Tyber Creek Pub
Craft Tasting Room image

 

Craft Tasting Room

1320 south church street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prosciutto Flat Bread$9.00
prosciutto, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pickled chilies
Cheese Board To Go$12.00
Selection of 2 regional cheeses served with fruit, nuts, and locally baked bread.
Arugula & Apple Salad$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
More about Craft Tasting Room
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso$12.00
CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA, CHIPOTLE MORITA, PICO DE GALLO
Guacamole$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
Three Tacos$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
More about Southbound
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails image

TAPAS

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

1320 South Church Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
POTATO HASH$5.00
ROASTED YUKON GOLD POTATO + BEETS + SWEET POTATO
PAN ROASTED CHICKEN$14.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD • WHITE BALSAMIC • BACON
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South End

Kale Salad

Curry

