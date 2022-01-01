Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Pies

Summer Rolls

Dumplings

Pretzels

Arugula Salad

Kimchi

Curry

Kale Salad

Map

More near South End to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston