South Park restaurants you'll love
South Park's top cuisines
Must-try South Park restaurants
More about Cafe Monte
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.25
|Thai Chicken Salade
|$16.00
|Endive Salad
|$13.00
More about Good Food on Montford
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
red pepper ricotta, mint, red onion
|Falafel
|$9.00
hummus, pickled cucumber, tzatziki, cilantro
|Squash Gnocchi
|$12.00
squash, pepitas, pine nuts
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL
|$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
|PORK GYOZA
|$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
|SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)
|$7.00
Salmon
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|fair share farms mixed greens
|$10.00
spring mix lettuces, cucumbers, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
|Joyce Farms Pasture Raised Beef Burger
|$18.00
copain bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Duke's Mayonnaise, dijon mustard
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|Popular items
|REGULAR HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL
|$8.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
|BOO’S DUCK FAT CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.00
Six crisp conﬁt wings, oven-baked with a spicy rub. Served with house made Citra-hopped pickles and blue cheese ranch dressing
|STEAK COBB SALAD
|$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
|Patatas Bravas
|$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
|Pan con Tomate
|$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Popular items
|DT's Woodfired Wings
|$16.00
Oven roasted (not fried) with creamy blue cheese ranch dip
|Tartufo Pizza
|$21.00
Bianca, truffle cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, wild arugula
|Carni Pizza
|$19.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, italian sausage, smoky bacon & rosemary ham
More about Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE
Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE
4310 SHARON RD, STE W01, Charlotte
More about Southern Pecan
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Pasta
|$15.95
Chicken, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini
|Jambalaya
|$16.95
Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$17.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy