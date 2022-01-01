South Park restaurants you'll love

South Park restaurants
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
Thai Chicken Salade$16.00
Endive Salad$13.00
Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
red pepper ricotta, mint, red onion
Falafel$9.00
hummus, pickled cucumber, tzatziki, cilantro
Squash Gnocchi$12.00
squash, pepitas, pine nuts
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
PORK GYOZA$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
fair share farms mixed greens$10.00
spring mix lettuces, cucumbers, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
Joyce Farms Pasture Raised Beef Burger$18.00
copain bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Duke's Mayonnaise, dijon mustard
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL$8.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
BOO’S DUCK FAT CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Six crisp conﬁt wings, oven-baked with a spicy rub. Served with house made Citra-hopped pickles and blue cheese ranch dressing
STEAK COBB SALAD$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
Banner pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DT's Woodfired Wings$16.00
Oven roasted (not fried) with creamy blue cheese ranch dip
Tartufo Pizza$21.00
Bianca, truffle cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, wild arugula
Carni Pizza$19.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, italian sausage, smoky bacon & rosemary ham
Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE

4310 SHARON RD, STE W01, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Roasting Company image

 

The Roasting Company

1521 Montford DR, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pasta$15.95
Chicken, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini
Jambalaya$16.95
Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra
Chicken and Dumplings$17.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy
