Blueberry pancakes in South Park

South Park restaurants
Toast

South Park restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes$11.00
Blueberry compote, lemon gel, honey butter, maple syrup
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
More about Southern Pecan

