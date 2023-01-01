Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
South Park
/
Charlotte
/
South Park
/
Carrot Cake
South Park restaurants that serve carrot cake
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
Avg 4.6
(1280 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$11.00
ginger ice cream, basil, amaro raisins
More about Good Food on Montford
Browse other tasty dishes in South Park
Grits
Caesar Salad
Chopped Salad
Chocolate Cake
Greek Salad
Sorbet
Brisket
Mussels
More near South Park to explore
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
University City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
First Ward
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(472 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston