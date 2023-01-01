Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in South Park

South Park restaurants
South Park restaurants that serve curry

Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Mussels$16.00
green curry cream, coconut milk, cilantro
More about Good Food on Montford
Legion Brewing - South Park

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
GF - Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
More about Legion Brewing - South Park

