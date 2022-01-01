Steele Creek restaurants you'll love
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Shrimp Scampi
|$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
|Spicy Japanese
|$8.50
Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and loaded with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy). *Lo Mein Noodles may be substituted if Udon noodles are out of stock
|Basil Pesto
|$8.50
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Dark Meat
|$12.00
|Whiting Entree
|$14.00
|Fried Chicken White Meat
|$14.00
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Steak
|$11.00
Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)
|California Roll
|$5.50
Crab, avocado & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
More about American Burger
American Burger
14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Carolina Dog
|$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$5.00
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
|LASAGNA D
|$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
|BAKED ZITI D
|$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Mac's Speed Shop
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
|Big Pig
|$11.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Just Fresh
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
|Beef Burger
|$9.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
|Turkey Burger
|$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Piedmont Social House
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10 wings
|$14.99
Crispy jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Ranch and Celery Sticks
|South West Eggrolls
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, cheese, and spices; served with Chipotle lime ranch
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas