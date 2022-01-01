Steele Creek restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Steele Creek restaurants

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Scampi$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
Spicy Japanese$8.50
Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and loaded with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy). *Lo Mein Noodles may be substituted if Udon noodles are out of stock
Basil Pesto$8.50
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
More about Nothing But Noodles
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Dark Meat$12.00
Whiting Entree$14.00
Fried Chicken White Meat$14.00
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak$11.00
Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Gyoza$6.00
Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)
California Roll$5.50
Crab, avocado & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
American Burger image

 

American Burger

14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cookies & Cream Shake$5.00
More about American Burger
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
LASAGNA D$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
BAKED ZITI D$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Big Pig$11.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Just Fresh image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Beef Burger$9.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Turkey Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Just Fresh
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 wings$14.99
Crispy jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Ranch and Celery Sticks
South West Eggrolls$10.99
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, cheese, and spices; served with Chipotle lime ranch
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
More about Piedmont Social House

