Chicken fried steaks in Steele Creek

Steele Creek restaurants
Steele Creek restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Steak$12.00
Hibachi chicken & steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp 9oz$17.00
Hibachi chicken, steak & shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Chicken, Steak & Salmon 9oz$17.00
Hibachi chicken, steak & salmon with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
More about MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN STEAK CALIFORNIA SUB$12.95
Chopped Chicken steak ,lettuce ,tomato ,onions , cheese
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

