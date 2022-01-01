Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Steele Creek

Steele Creek restaurants
Steele Creek restaurants that serve edamame

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

4 Edamame Potstickers$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
6 Edamame Potstickers$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

Edamame$5.00
Boiled soybean and salted.
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant

