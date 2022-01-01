Quesadillas in Steele Creek
Steele Creek restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mac's Speed Shop
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Just Fresh
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
|Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla
|$8.99
Organic baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.