University City restaurants you'll love

Armored Cow Brewing Co.
8821 JW Clay Blvd, Charlotte
|GF Cinnamon Girl - Blonde Ale - ABV 4.8%
This Pineapple Cinnamon Blonde Ale was such a hit, we decided to make it gluten free! This juicy beer ends with a light cinnamon taste that makes it a great fruity beer for the winter months.
|4pk - Bitchin Betty - ABV 5.4%
|$12.00
A distinctive dark brown ale that is brewed with both chocolate and honey malts.
|GF Hell Yeah - IPA - ABV 6.5%
|$12.50
We paired buckwheat, millet, and oats with Mosaic, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops to create our show stopping gluten free IPA. Its hazy, citrusy, and will you want another? HELL YEAH!
Iron Dish - Charlotte
9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Plate
|$14.99
|Spicy Pork Butt Plate
|$14.99
|Spicy Pork Belly Plate
|$14.99
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Summer Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Classic
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
|Blacow
|$15.00
Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce