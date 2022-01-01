University City restaurants you'll love

Go
University City restaurants
Toast

University City's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try University City restaurants

Armored Cow Brewing Co. image

 

Armored Cow Brewing Co.

8821 JW Clay Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GF Cinnamon Girl - Blonde Ale - ABV 4.8%
This Pineapple Cinnamon Blonde Ale was such a hit, we decided to make it gluten free! This juicy beer ends with a light cinnamon taste that makes it a great fruity beer for the winter months.
4pk - Bitchin Betty - ABV 5.4%$12.00
A distinctive dark brown ale that is brewed with both chocolate and honey malts.
GF Hell Yeah - IPA - ABV 6.5%$12.50
We paired buckwheat, millet, and oats with Mosaic, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops to create our show stopping gluten free IPA. Its hazy, citrusy, and will you want another? HELL YEAH!
More about Armored Cow Brewing Co.
Iron Dish - Charlotte image

 

Iron Dish - Charlotte

9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Butt Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Belly Plate$14.99
More about Iron Dish - Charlotte
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Classic$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Blacow$15.00
Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

7003 University City Boulevard, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3627 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Map

More near University City to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston