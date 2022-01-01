Uptown restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Clutch Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
|Clutch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Mariposa
500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Halcyon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Stone Soup For Our Soul
|$10.95
|Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse
500 S College St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST
|$5.00
Price per LB. Cut to 8oz individual pieces. Your choice of marination.
Brazilian Marinade: Garlic, parsley, lemon juice and spices.
Sweet Teriyaki Marinade: Soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, ginger, and garlic.
Tandoori Marinade: Ginger, garlic, chilli, ground cumin and spices.
|MARINATED STEAK
|$12.55
Price per LB. Certified Angus Beef. 8oz individual cuts of steak marinated in your choice of marinade.
South American: Parsley, onions, garlic, lemon juice and spices.
European: Wine, garlic, rosemary and spices.
Asian: Soy sauce, celery, onion and spices
|EGGS MEDIUM GRADE AA, 30 CT TRAY
|$6.50
Cage free, humane farm animal care.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Marinara Pasta
|$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Carbonara Pasta
|$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Chili Cheeser
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
|Carolina Chili Dog
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
|Small Crispy French Fries (V)
|$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
Rocket Pizza NC
1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
|14"Rocket House Special
|14" Cooper's Extreme Cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Warm Brussel Sprout Caesar
|$16.00
grilled chicken, breadcrumbs, parmesan, asiago caesar dressing
|LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS
|$29.00
grilled lamb chops over tzatziki, olive oil roasted fingerling potatoes
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$20.00
chicken marinated in indian spices, micro cilantro, herb tomato sauce, Essex baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salmon (10 oz)
|$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Chima Burger with chips
|$15.00
The perfect mix of certified Angus beef top sirloin and beef ribs, topped with cheddar cheese and special sauce. Served with chips.
|Chicken Wings 10 ct
|$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|King's Burger
|$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
|Cornbread
|$2.00
Housemade cornbread
|Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baby kale Caesar
|$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
|Burger
|$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic