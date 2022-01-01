Uptown restaurants you'll love

Uptown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Uptown restaurants

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clutch Cheese Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Chicken Tenders$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Halcyon Cheeseburger$12.00
Stone Soup For Our Soul$10.95
Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Mariposa
Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse

500 S College St, Charlotte

Avg 3.9 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST$5.00
Price per LB. Cut to 8oz individual pieces. Your choice of marination.
Brazilian Marinade: Garlic, parsley, lemon juice and spices.
Sweet Teriyaki Marinade: Soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, ginger, and garlic.
Tandoori Marinade: Ginger, garlic, chilli, ground cumin and spices.
MARINATED STEAK$12.55
Price per LB. Certified Angus Beef. 8oz individual cuts of steak marinated in your choice of marinade.
South American: Parsley, onions, garlic, lemon juice and spices.
European: Wine, garlic, rosemary and spices.
Asian: Soy sauce, celery, onion and spices
EGGS MEDIUM GRADE AA, 30 CT TRAY$6.50
Cage free, humane farm animal care.
More about Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinara Pasta$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Carbonara Pasta$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
More about The Bella Ciao
Queen City Bites & Crafts image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Cheeser$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
Carolina Chili Dog$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
Small Crispy French Fries (V)$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Rocket Pizza NC image

 

Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
14"Rocket House Special
14" Cooper's Extreme Cheese
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Just Fresh image

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Pesto Chicken Salad$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
More about Just Fresh
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Warm Brussel Sprout Caesar$16.00
grilled chicken, breadcrumbs, parmesan, asiago caesar dressing
LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS$29.00
grilled lamb chops over tzatziki, olive oil roasted fingerling potatoes
BUTTER CHICKEN$20.00
chicken marinated in indian spices, micro cilantro, herb tomato sauce, Essex baguette
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon (10 oz)$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Chima Burger with chips$15.00
The perfect mix of certified Angus beef top sirloin and beef ribs, topped with cheddar cheese and special sauce. Served with chips.
Chicken Wings 10 ct$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
King's Burger$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
Cornbread$2.00
Housemade cornbread
Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
More about Kings Kitchen
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

208 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOWL$8.50
ROLL$8.75
More about Ri Ra
Fahrenheit-Charlotte image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fahrenheit-Charlotte

222 S Caldwell St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (1511 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fahrenheit-Charlotte
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby kale Caesar$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
Burger$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

