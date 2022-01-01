Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uptown salad spots you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Uptown

The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka Pasta$15.50
Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil
Fountain Drinks & Tea$3.25
A variety of coca-cola fountain beverages
Carbonara Pasta$15.50
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
More about The Bella Ciao
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Three Meat combo$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct$8.00
Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit.
Cornbread$2.00
Housemade cornbread
Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Joyce Farm's Chicken, Honey Mustard Slaw, Duke's Mayonaise, House Pickles, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side.
More about Kings Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Map

More near Uptown to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston