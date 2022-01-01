Uptown salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Uptown
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka Pasta
|$15.50
Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil
|Fountain Drinks & Tea
|$3.25
A variety of coca-cola fountain beverages
|Carbonara Pasta
|$15.50
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
More about Chima Steakhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Ribeye (10 oz)
|$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Three Meat combo
|$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
|Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct
|$8.00
Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.