Cheesecake in
Uptown
/
Charlotte
/
Uptown
/
Cheesecake
Uptown restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(1515 reviews)
New York Style Cheesecake
$6.95
New York Style Cheesecake
$7.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$8.00
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
