Grilled chicken in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
More about The King's Kitchen
The King's Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
Joyce Farms Grilled Chicken
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
|Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
BBQ sauce, pickles, & slaw.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.