Grilled chicken in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Kings Kitchen image

 

The King's Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
Joyce Farms Grilled Chicken
More about The King's Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
BBQ sauce, pickles, & slaw.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts

