Charlotte Patisserie

Nami Nori

Nami Nori Williamsburg is a casual, Japanese restaurant specializing in open-style temaki hand rolls, located across from McCarren Park on North 12th St. The menu features signature hand rolls, including crunchy varieties, as well as classic versions, and a special vegan section. Japanese-inspired snacks and desserts are also on offer. Beer, sake and wine are available both on tap and by the bottle.

