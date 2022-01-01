Charlottesville American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Charlottesville

The Wool Factory image

 

The Wool Factory

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
Mac And Cheese$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
1/2 Chicken$20.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Blue Moon Diner image

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Your Omelette$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
Pancake Platter$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
Lg OJ$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar, Breadcrumbs. Choice of protein addition.
Fajitas$21.00
Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Queso Asadero, Flour Tortillas. With choice of protein.
Enchiladas$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
Rapture image

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
steak frites$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
fried brussels sprouts$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita (v, gfa)$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Piggie Smalls (gfa)$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
North of the Border (gfa)$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Tavern & Grocery image

 

Tavern & Grocery

333 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
Chicken$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
Risotto$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LG porky fig pizza$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
Apple + Pear Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
Shadwell's image

 

Shadwell's

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Frites$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
Beignets$6.50
Flash Fried Dough, topped with powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
Blue Pils Burger (gfa)$16.00
Chuck Brisket Blend, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Pilsner Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
shrimp scampi bucatini$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
pretzel$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
Hamiltons' At First and Main image

 

Hamiltons' At First and Main

101 West Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
NASI GORENG$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
SHRIMP AND GRITS$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon
with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula
Three Notchd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac And Cheese$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
Kids Tenders - Fried$8.00
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
The Local image

FRENCH FRIES

The Local

824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (2764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
with vanilla whipped cream, candied orange rind and raspberry coulis
Berkshire Pork Chop$20.00
Chili rubbed, grilled and served with mashed potatoes, shoestring sweet potatoes and chipotle adobo gravy
Fried Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Crispy cauliflower and brussels sprouts tossed with Szechuan spices and fresh herbs, served with sriracha aioli
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Philly$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
Turkey Trot$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
Salmon Siena$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americana Burger$16.00
local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, house pickles, mild cheddar, & bacon. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Bratwurst$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Small Belgian Fries$6.00
hand-cut & tossed with sea salt and fresh garlic
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

1400 Wertland St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Duner's Restaurant

4372 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
