Charlottesville American restaurants you'll love

The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Small Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
|Mac And Cheese
|$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
|1/2 Chicken
|$20.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Your Omelette
|$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
|Pancake Platter
|$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
|Lg OJ
|$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar, Breadcrumbs. Choice of protein addition.
|Fajitas
|$21.00
Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Queso Asadero, Flour Tortillas. With choice of protein.
|Enchiladas
|$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|steak frites
|$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
|fried brussels sprouts
|$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
|gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra
|$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Margherita (v, gfa)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Piggie Smalls (gfa)
|$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
|North of the Border (gfa)
|$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Tavern & Grocery
333 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita
|$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
|Chicken
|$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
|Risotto
|$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|LG porky fig pizza
|$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
|Apple + Pear Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
|Beignets
|$6.50
Flash Fried Dough, topped with powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
|Blue Pils Burger (gfa)
|$16.00
Chuck Brisket Blend, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Pilsner Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|shrimp scampi bucatini
|$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
|baked mac and cheese
|$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
|pretzel
|$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
Hamiltons' At First and Main
101 West Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH
|$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
|NASI GORENG
|$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon
with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
|C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
|Kids Tenders - Fried
|$8.00
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
FRENCH FRIES
The Local
824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
with vanilla whipped cream, candied orange rind and raspberry coulis
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$20.00
Chili rubbed, grilled and served with mashed potatoes, shoestring sweet potatoes and chipotle adobo gravy
|Fried Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Crispy cauliflower and brussels sprouts tossed with Szechuan spices and fresh herbs, served with sriracha aioli
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly
|$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
|Turkey Trot
|$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
|Salmon Siena
|$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Americana Burger
|$16.00
local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, house pickles, mild cheddar, & bacon. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
|Bratwurst
|$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
|Small Belgian Fries
|$6.00
hand-cut & tossed with sea salt and fresh garlic
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
1400 Wertland St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken