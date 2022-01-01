Charlottesville breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Charlottesville

Blue Moon Diner image

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Your Omelette$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
Pancake Platter$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
Lg OJ$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
More about Blue Moon Diner
Tavern & Grocery image

 

Tavern & Grocery

333 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
Chicken$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
Risotto$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Tavern & Grocery
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LG porky fig pizza$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
Apple + Pear Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
More about matchbox
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
shrimp scampi bucatini$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
pretzel$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
More about The Fitzroy
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
Classic Meatloaf$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
More about Bizou
Petite MarieBette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pain au Chocolat$3.50
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
Egg & Cheese TO GO$7.25
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
Croissant$3.00
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
More about Petite MarieBette
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Steakhouse Salad$16.00
Margherita Pizza$13.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant
Guajiros Miami Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Guajiros Miami Eatery

817 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.9 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUEVOS GUAJIROS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
EL CUBANO$11.95
CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
BREAKFAST TACOS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
More about Guajiros Miami Eatery
Brazos Tacos image

 

Brazos Tacos

925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and...$2.00
Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Select all three for the Whole Shebang!
You may choose multiples of any option.
Build Your Own$0.50
Let your creative spirit fly to the mountaintops! Build Your Own Taco
Fish Aficionado$4.75
Blackened tilapia, Green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and Lime
More about Brazos Tacos
The Villa Diner image

 

The Villa Diner

1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.95
More about The Villa Diner

