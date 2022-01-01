Charlottesville breakfast spots you'll love
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Your Omelette
|$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
|Pancake Platter
|$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
|Lg OJ
|$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
Tavern & Grocery
333 W Main St, Charlottesville
|To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita
|$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
|Chicken
|$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
|Risotto
|$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|LG porky fig pizza
|$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
|Apple + Pear Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|shrimp scampi bucatini
|$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
|baked mac and cheese
|$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
|pretzel
|$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
|Classic Meatloaf
|$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
|Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle
|$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Pain au Chocolat
|$3.50
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
|Egg & Cheese TO GO
|$7.25
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
|Croissant
|$3.00
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
Riverbirch Restaurant
630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville
|House Salad
|$8.00
|Steakhouse Salad
|$16.00
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Guajiros Miami Eatery
817 W Main St, Charlottesville
|HUEVOS GUAJIROS
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
|EL CUBANO
|$11.95
CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
|Chips and...
|$2.00
Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Select all three for the Whole Shebang!
You may choose multiples of any option.
|Build Your Own
|$0.50
Let your creative spirit fly to the mountaintops! Build Your Own Taco
|Fish Aficionado
|$4.75
Blackened tilapia, Green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and Lime