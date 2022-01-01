Charlottesville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Charlottesville
More about Corner Juice
Corner Juice
201 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Homemade avocado spread, hemp seeds, radishes, black pepper, salt, olive oil, red pepper flakes
|Power Shot
|$3.55
Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber
|Coconut Date
|$1.99
Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Medjool Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest
More about Petite MarieBette
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Pain au Chocolat
|$3.50
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
|Egg & Cheese TO GO
|$7.25
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
|Croissant
|$3.00
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
More about Guajiros Miami Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Guajiros Miami Eatery
817 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|HUEVOS GUAJIROS
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
|EL CUBANO
|$11.95
CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
More about Beer Run
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly
|$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
|Turkey Trot
|$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
|Salmon Siena
|$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus