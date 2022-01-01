Charlottesville cafés you'll love

Corner Juice image

 

Corner Juice

201 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.95
Homemade avocado spread, hemp seeds, radishes, black pepper, salt, olive oil, red pepper flakes
Power Shot$3.55
Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber
Coconut Date$1.99
Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Medjool Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest
More about Corner Juice
Petite MarieBette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pain au Chocolat$3.50
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
Egg & Cheese TO GO$7.25
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
Croissant$3.00
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
More about Petite MarieBette
Guajiros Miami Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Guajiros Miami Eatery

817 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.9 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUEVOS GUAJIROS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
EL CUBANO$11.95
CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
BREAKFAST TACOS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
More about Guajiros Miami Eatery
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Philly$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
Turkey Trot$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
Salmon Siena$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus
More about Beer Run

