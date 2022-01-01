Charlottesville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Charlottesville

Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
Classic Meatloaf$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
Ivy Road House image

 

Ivy Road House

4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
490 Smashburger$13.00
House made potato roll, American, Iceburg, Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter pickle
Hand-Cut Fries or Side Salad
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Grilled or fried chicken tenders (includes choice of fries or broccoli)
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing
Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bun
Southern fried chicken steamed bun, spicy garlic sauce, house pickles
Korean Beef Empanada$11.00
Sriracha chicken empanada
Kale Caesar$11.00
Kale caesar, nooch, crispy quinoa, shaved brussels
Restaurant banner

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE BALBOA (AKA "THE ITALIAN PHILLY"$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cremini, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Reduction, Provolone, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise
FALAFEL & HOMMUS TAHINI$13.00
Fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, onions, mint, green leaf, Roma tomatoes, hommus, tahini.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Provolone
