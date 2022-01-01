Charlottesville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Charlottesville
More about Bizou
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
|Classic Meatloaf
|$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
|Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle
|$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
More about Ivy Road House
Ivy Road House
4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|490 Smashburger
|$13.00
House made potato roll, American, Iceburg, Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter pickle
Hand-Cut Fries or Side Salad
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Grilled or fried chicken tenders (includes choice of fries or broccoli)
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing
More about Bang! Restaurant
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bun
Southern fried chicken steamed bun, spicy garlic sauce, house pickles
|Korean Beef Empanada
|$11.00
Sriracha chicken empanada
|Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Kale caesar, nooch, crispy quinoa, shaved brussels
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|THE BALBOA (AKA "THE ITALIAN PHILLY"
|$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cremini, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Reduction, Provolone, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise
|FALAFEL & HOMMUS TAHINI
|$13.00
Fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, onions, mint, green leaf, Roma tomatoes, hommus, tahini.
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Provolone